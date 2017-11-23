Prue Leith talks accidentally revealing Bake Off winner on Twitter: 'I felt suicidal' Prue Leith has spoken about announcing the Bake Off winner early for the first time

Prue Leith has opened up about accidentally revealing the winner of the Great British Bake Off early, admitting that she felt "suicidal" after she tweeted that Sophie Faldo had won the popular baking show. Speaking to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning, she said: "I think that was one of the worst half an hours [of my life]. That first half an hour, when I realised what I'd done, which was the most idiotic thing in the world… I tweeted the name of the winner of Bake Off by mistake. I was in Bhutan. I had not had any reception for a while."

Prue opened up about Bake Off

She added that she realised her mistake immediately after tweeting, explaining: "I quickly tweeted, as soon as it went I thought, 'Oh my God!' I went into a panic mode. I couldn't work my phone and I couldn't think how to delete it quickly. I rang my trusted PA and she'd already deleted it. It was 89 seconds after I'd done it but it was already too late. I felt suicidal, awful. The thing that upset me the most was that this would take attention off the winner. And Sophie has worked for months and months for this moment."

.@PrueLeith tells us she felt after she tweeted the name of the @BritishBakeOff winner 6 hours before the final show aired... pic.twitter.com/L3INf09taD — This Morning (@thismorning) November 22, 2017

Sophie had previously opened up about Prue's mishap while on Lorraine, saying: "It had been up about 42 seconds and I spotted it. I had to read it a few times and go, 'That is what I think it is'. I quickly rang Prue's assistant and they got it down, but it was out… It didn't make any difference to me. I knew… it just meant people knew a little bit early. It didn't change the outcome. A lot of news agencies were good at saying, we know, but we're not going to tell you, which was lovely."