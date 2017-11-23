You won't believe what the Good Luck Charlie cast looks like now! The Duncan family have reunited - find out what the Good Luck Charlie cast are up to now

The Good Luck Charlie cast have reunited – and you won't believe what the Disney Channel family look like now! The show, which focused on the Duncan family as they welcome two new children into the family over the four seasons. The cast, including Bridgit Mendler, Jason Dolley, Mia Talerico, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Bradley Steven Perry and Eric Allan Kramer all joined each other for dinner, and Bridgit captioned the post: "Duncan family #glc," to which Leigh-Allyn replied: "Still a family. No matter what!"

The cast enjoyed a reunion

The photo has been circulating on Twitter, and many fans of the show, which aired from 2010 to 2014, commented on how much the cast has changed. One person wrote: "I'm gonna cry I need a #GoodLuckCharlie cast reunion," while another joked: "PJ looks older than his dad." So what are the cast up to now? Bridgit starred in the US sitcom Undateable, and has had roles in Nashville and Jessie. Meanwhile, Jason, who played PJ in the show, hasn't acted since 2014, and has attended university at Moorpark College and at California Lutheran University, where he studies Philosophy.

Bradley, who played Gabe, has had a busy career since the show finished, and has starred in Lab Rats: Elite Force, Speechless, and provides a voice for Descendants: Wicked World and Mia, who played Charlie since she was 11-months-old, seems to have taken a step back from acting, but has a popular Instagram account which is ran by her mum.

The show lasted for four seasons

Good Luck Charlie was cancelled in 2014. At the time, a Disney Channel spokesperson said: "'That's a wrap' will be called on the production after four years with creators/executive producers Phil Baker and Drew Vaupen and executive producer Dan Staley. The cast and crew are superb and we will look forward to the big finale episode the creative team is planning."