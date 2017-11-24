Jack Maynard apologises for 'horrible' tweets following I'm A Celebrity exit The 23-year-old broke his silence in a video posted on YouTube

Jack Maynard has broken his silence following his removal from the I'm A Celebrity jungle camp earlier this week. In a video posted on YouTube, the 23-year-old vlogger apologised for offensive tweets he posted in 2012, admitting he had said some "pretty disgusting things". The tweets, who have been labelled racist and homophobic, were published by the Sun while Jack was in Australia. "As you can tell I'm back in London, I have left the jungle in Australia where I was before. To be honest I just want to start off with that I'm sorry, I'm just really, really sorry," Jack began the four-minute clip, titled 'My Explanation'. "I'm sure most of you have seen that a lot of stuff have been written in the press over the last few days so I thought the least you deserved was for me to come home and just sit down and talk to you and explain everything that has been going on. I'm so sorry to anyone that I offended, anyone I upset, anyone I made feel uncomfortable."

Jack went on to state that he was "young" and "careless" when he made the remarks. "I've messed up, I've been really stupid in the past and tweeted some horrible things, some pretty disgusting things that I'm just ashamed of," he said. "I was young, I was stupid, I was careless I just wasn't thinking back when I'd just left school and I didn't know what I was doing getting into arguments with people on Twitter before I knew I'd have any impact online." He concluded: "All I can do is beg and encourage that you guys don't make the same mistake as well. Don't put anything online you wouldn't say to your mum."

Jack had appeared on Tuesday night's show, but halfway through the episode, hosts Ant and Dec confirmed he had exited the camp. In a statement, his publicist said: "In the last few days Jack Maynard has been the subject of a succession of media stories which, given his position as a contestant on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! - filmed in the Australian jungle, with no contact with the outside world, he has been unable to respond to.

"Since it is only fair that everyone should be aware of any allegations made against them and should also have the right to defend themselves, it was agreed that it would be better to bring him out of the show. Jack agrees with this decision, which was made by his representatives and ITV and thanks everyone who has supported him in the show this far." A spokesperson for the jungle reality show said: "Due to circumstances outside camp, Jack has had to withdraw from the show."

