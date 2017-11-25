Time to say goodbye? Meghan Markle receives special tribute at Suits season 7 wrap party Looks like Suits are ready to say farewell to Rachel Zane...

It has been widely speculated that an engagement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is "imminent" with the actress ready to give up her role in Suits and move to London. And on Friday, the cast and crew of the hit drama made sure they celebrated the end of season 7 in style – with Meghan receiving a special tribute in honour of her character, Rachel Zane. Various crew members took to Instagram to share snippets of the party, with one photo showing the drinks menu from the night’s proceedings, which included the nod to Meghan's feisty character – The Zane White Spritzer.

The nod to Meghan Markle's feisty character – The Zane White Spritzer

Other photos saw the Suits team posed together in a photo booth and the delicious treats they devoured, including a large frosted cake with the words "Congratulations on Season 7" emblazoned across it. Patrick J. Adams also wrote on Instagram: "A giant thank you to @northernmaverickbrewing for hosting our season 7 wrap party last night. Incredible food, drink and people. So grateful we got to close this season down in style. 📷cred @philcrozier." It was confirmed earlier this month that Patrick will bow out of the show at the end of series seven. A source told HELLO! that while USA Network has yet to confirm an eighth season, numerous cast members have signed on and are "excited to continue the Suits storyline adding that Patrick's decision to leave was fuelled by his desire to "pursue his other passions".

The cast and crew of Suits celebrated their season 7 wrap party

The Canadian actor made his debut in the series back in 2011 as a fresh-faced uber-intelligent college dropout who slipped his way through the cracks to become an unlicensed lawyer. Over the years, Patrick went from being a primary cast member to also becoming an executive producer and a director. While it is yet to be confirmed, a Suits source previously told HELLO! that California-native Meghan will be leaving the show. "She spoke to the crew when she wrapped and thanked them for their support and patience," the insider said of Meghan's last day. "She and Patrick were both given little mementos to remember Suits by from the cast and crew." Her onscreen stand-in, Nicky Bursic, appeared to confirm the news that she was leaving Suits by posting a goodbye message on Instagram. "It's been an absolute pleasure and honour being your 'STAND-IN' for the last two seasons @meghanmarkle," Nicky wrote. "Though I've been on @suits_usa for six years, the latter two has been my most memorable. Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella."