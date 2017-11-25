Strictly's Kevin Clifton and Susan Calman reveal elimination fears Will these Strictly stars leave the show this week?

Over the past few weeks, they have entertained the judges, the audience and the viewers alike at home with their lively routines. But it seems Kevin Clifton and Susan Calman are worried about making it through to next week's Strictly Come Dancing. Speaking about their upcoming routine, professional dancer Kevin confessed that the pair are going to make sure they enjoy every moment - just in case they face the dreaded dance-off. "With the standard of the competition the way it is right now, we're probably likely to be down the bottom of the leaderboard, and you know, we're odds-on going to get eliminated this week," he told the Radio Times.

Strictly's Kevin Clifton and Susan Calman are worried this week

The star, who is married to fellow professional dancer Karen Clifton, added: "So we might as well just go there with no pressure, go and have fun, do the dance as best we can, enjoy the moment, and then whatever happens happens." Kevin, 35, has famously made every final each year he has competed on Strictly. Former dance partners include, Susanna Reid, Frankie Bridge, Kellie Bright and Louise Redknapp. Current partner Susan went on to confess that she is "jealous" of his previous partners. "I'm slightly jealous of his ex-dance girlfriends," she joked. "And with Kellie Bright in particular, you did Star Wars and Harry Potter with her – which is slightly annoying because that’s what I would like to do!"

Although, the pair didn't get the chance to dress up as Harry Potter or Star Wars characters, they did manage to pull off a Game Of Thrones routine. Susan, 43, took on the role of Daenerys Targaryen for the Halloween-themed episode, while Kevin dressed up as Jon Snow. This week, the pair are set to dance the American Smooth to Beyond the Sea by Bobby Darin.