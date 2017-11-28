Bruno Langley, ex Coronation Street star, pleads guilty to sexual assault The 34-year-old could face a possible jail sentence

Former Coronation Street actor Bruno Langley has pleaded guilty to groping two women in a music venue last month. The 34-year-old admitted the offences while appearing at Manchester Magistrates' Court in Tuesday, and was told he may now face a possible jail sentence. The incident took place in the early hours of 1 October at the Band on the Wall venue in Manchester. Bruno left the ITV soap in the wake of the allegations, having played Todd Grimshaw for more than a decade. His family members were seen wiping away tears as his guilty pleas were entered. District Judge Mark Hadfield said he would consider a probation report, which was being prepared, before deciding whether he will sentence Bruno, or whether the case needs to be sent to Manchester Crown Court, where the actor could face a longer sentence.

Bruno Langley had played Todd Grimshaw in Coronation Street since 2001

Bruno took up the role of Todd Grimshaw, Corrie's first openly-gay character in its 57-year history, in 2001. He also appeared in two episodes of Doctor Who in 2005. In a statement released before he was charged, the actor said: "Sadly, I will no longer be working on Coronation Street. Acting on the show has been the fulfilment of a personal dream.

"Playing the role of Todd Grimshaw since I was 17 years old has been a huge part of my life, and an absolute honour. I would like to thank all of my friends who work on the show for their love, friendship and support during this extremely difficult period."