BBC's Christmas schedule is here – what will you be watching over the festive season? What are you most looking forward to watching?

BBC's impressive Christmas schedule is finally here, and has everything from comedy to drama to entertainment, pure and simple! So whether you are a fan of Call the Midwife or would much prefer to join the Doctor in the TARDIS for Doctor Who, check out the network's busy line-up for the festive season here, and let us know what you will be watching this Christmas!

READ: You won't believe what the Good Luck Charlie cast looks like now!

Call the Midwife Christmas special

Speaking about the schedule, director of BBC content Charlotte Moore said: "Christmas is all about togetherness, and we’ve lined up a magical mix of programmes that will bring everyone together over the festive season. Reuniting a host of our favourite faces and showcasing an unparalleled level of world-class talent; whether you’re looking for laughter, edge of your seat drama or to quench your thirst for knowledge, there’s entertainment for everyone to share on the BBC this Christmas time."

An adaptation of The Miniaturist

Based on the bestselling novel, The Miniaturist focuses on the marriage of 18-year-old Nella Oortman to the wealthy and mysterious merchant, Johannes Brandt. However, more is going on than it seems in her new home, particularly when her husband gives her a stunning dolls house as a wedding gift, which holds more secrets than she can imagine. The three-part historical miniseries for Little Women based on Louisa May Alcott's classic will also air over Christmas, and stars Maya Hawke, Willa Fitzgerald, Anne Elwy and Kathryn Newton as the four sisters learn what it means to be young women in the coming-of-age tale.

READ: Poldark producers developing new ITV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice

A remake of the classic novel, Little Women, will air

Another drama is McMafia, a gritty thriller which stars War and Peace actor James Norton as Alex Godman, the child of Russian exiles with a history of mafia activity, who gets drawn into his family's past after years of trying to escape its shadow. Meanwhile, the Christmas special of Call the Midwife sees the popular historical drama take place over a cold winter, which causes chaos with our favourite characters including Trixie and Christopher, who are forced to cancel their holiday because of the snow. Meanwhile, Valerie's confidence as a midwife gets knocked, and Percy and Julienne discover an uncomfortable truth.

James Norton will star in McMafia

So what about comedy? Celebrating their 30th anniversary, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders will return for 300 Years of French & Saunders. The pair have teamed up once more to bring in the laughs with fun sketches and never-before-seen footage. It is the first time the pair have got together in ten years, and the show will include special appearances from Jennifer's Absolutely Fabulous co-star Joanna Lumley and Lulu. Michael will be joined by comedian Bill Bailey and the singer Seal for his annual festive special Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show, which takes place on the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London's West End. The comedian sensation will be playing some of Michael's best known games, including Celebrity Send to All.

READ: Will & Grace revival: Find out what to expect!

300 Years of French & Saunders will show never-before-seen footage

In the world of soaps, things won't go quite according to plan for the residents of Albert Square this Christmas on EastEnders (as per usual). The drama will focus on Max as a man on the edge who is ready to kill to get what he wants, while Mick and Linda attempt to enjoy their best Christmas yet at the Queen Vic.

Peter Capaldi's final episode as the Doctor

Meanwhile, our favourite Great British Bake Off gang is back for Mary, Mel & Sue's Big Christmas Thank You! Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins will join a group of people in South Wales to help them open a community centre and throw an incredible Christmas party with the residents. Mary will make a fab dinner, while Mel and Sue will give the party a "magical back drop".

Mel, Sue and Mary team up once more for a Christmas treat

For family food entertainment, The Highway Rat sees David Tennant voice the Highway Rat, a rat who is always hungry for sweets, biscuits and buns. The family half-hour show will include voice performances from Tom Hollander, Rob Brydon and Nina Sosanya, while Doctor Who's Christmas special sees Peter Capaldi's Doctor meet the first ever Doctor as they both face regenerating. With guest stars including Mark Gatiss, and a triumphant return for Bill, we will finally be introduced to Jodie Whittaker's Doctor for the first time as the Doctor regenerates.

David Tennant voices the highway rat

The crime drama set in the Caribbean, Death in Paradise, is back, and follows DI Jack Mooney getting used to life on the island while discovering secrets and lies of a famous reggae band, while JP is haunted by a secret from his past. As for Strictly Come Dancing, not only will we see the Strictly final, we will also see six former beloved stars, including Robbie Savage, Jeremy Vine, Kimberley Walsh and Judy Murray, return for the all-star Christmas special, which will air on Christmas Day! The dancers and celebs will perform a routine telling the story about the best things about Christmas.

DI Jack Mooney is back for Death in Paradise