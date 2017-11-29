Karen Clifton admits she is working on marriage to Strictly husband Kevin Clifton The dance stars have been married since 2015

Karen Clifton has opened up about her marriage to fellow Strictly star Kevin Clifton, following his public apology to her on the show. On Sunday night, Kevin and his partner Susan Calman were eliminated from the competition, and Kevin took to opportunity to apologise to his wife of two years. "When Strictly is on I'm not the easiest person to live with," he said. "I go a bit mad. So I'd like to say first of thanks to my wife for putting up with me." His remarks sparked reports that the couple's relationship was under strain – and Karen has now addressed the speculation. Speaking to the Sun, she said: "We're just a regular couple. We've been together for seven years and like any other relationship you have your ups and downs, and nothing is ever perfect so you make it work."

Karen and Kevin Clifton have been married since 2015

She continued: "Everything is fine. It adds a little bit of spark to the relationship and it just means that we care about each other. We just need to keep pushing, and relationships take work, it's not as easy as you think, especially being in a job like Strictly."

Kevin and Susan Calman became the ninth couple to leave Strictly on Sunday

Kevin, 35, and Susan were the ninth pair to leave Strictly; Karen and her partner Simon Rimmer, meanwhile, were the fifth couple to exit the competition, at the end of October. And the Venezuela-born dancer admitted she was enjoying having her husband back at home. "He's doing great, he's resting so he's actually getting some sleep now," the 35-year-old said. "I always take care of him so if anything I always come home and I cook for him and do his laundry, so it's just nice to have him home. There's been lots of wine drinking and taking naps!"