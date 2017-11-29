Remember the original Little Ant and Dec? See how grown up they are James Pallister and Dylan McKenna appeared on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway until 2013

Ant and Dec delighted fans this week after revealing on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! that they will be hosting a new series of Saturday Night Takeaway next year. The popular ITV games show is known for its celebrity guests, audience participation and most of all, the comedy duo's pintsize lookalikes, Little Ant and Dec. Since 2013, Neil Overend and Haydn Reid have been keeping viewers entertained as the sweet double-act, but prior to that, it was James Pallister and Dylan McKenna.

The original Ant and Dec enjoyed a ten-year reign on Saturday Night Takeaway

The original duo kept audience members and A-listers alike entertained with their one-liners and cheeky humour, before leaving after a ten-year stint. Now all grown up, James – Little Ant - now works as a technician for BMW according to Facebook, while Dylan - Little Dec – looks almost unrecognisbale with a new, side-swept hairstyle.

Little Ant all grown up

Ant and Dec spoke about returning for another series of Saturday Night Takeaway on Monday, after Ant made a remark about the number of different T-shirts the campmates had been wearing in the jungle. Dec then joked: "You! Has nobody told you? You've given up your fee for the next series of Saturday Night Takeaway." The couple previously addressed Ant's return to the limelight following his rehab stint at the start of the new series, where they poked fun at reports that Ant would be replaced by This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby.

Little Dec looks almost unrecognisable

Dec said in the opening segment: "Welcome to Australia! We are back and we are here for the next three weeks, your hosts with the most, me and the gorgeous Holly Willoughby." Ant then replied: "Sorry, what?!" Dec then continued: "Guys - that is the wrong script. You have put the wrong script on the screen," before turning to his friend and saying: "Nobody was sure if you'd make it or not. We didn't know if you'd be here." "Unbelievable. I was always gonna make it, come on! I'm back my friend," Ant replied, before the duo shared a big hug, to applause from the production crew.