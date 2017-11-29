Coronation Street to bring back major character from the dead at Christmas The ITV soap are reportedly bringing Gary Windass back from the dead – who is set to be killed off next week

Christmas in soapland is never quiet, and it's set to be particularly eventful for the Windass family in Coronation Street. Following the news that Gary Windass will die in scenes to air next week, it has been reported by The Sun that the popular character's death isn’t all that it seems - and that he will be returning on Christmas Day having faked his own death while out in Ukraine. The source said: "To unexpectedly bring [Gary] back is a huge twist. Fans will love it."

STORY: Coronation Street's Mary Taylor set to face heartache in dark storyline

Gary is expected to return from the dead at Christmas

Corrie fans went into showdown earlier in the week after the ITV soap's Twitter page announced Gary's death before it had been aired. A status showed a photograph of Gary's mum, Anna Windass, looking distressed while being held by two police officers in prison. The caption, meanwhile, read: "EXCLUSIVE PICS: A devastated Sarah finally accepts the news of Gary's death, Luke confronts Rana and things get worse for Robert." Followers were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Omg biggest spoiler ever," while another said: "I'm struggling to accept the news too since it's a massive spoiler." A third said: "Have I missed something here??"

Loading the player...

There was speculation back in October that Gary – played by Mikey North - would be leaving following a nine-year reign on the show. A source had told The Sun that the popular character would be "killed off" in a car explosion, leaving his family and friends devastated. The TV insider had said: "Gary's family are devastated after they're told of his tragic death. Gary's mum Anna is told that he was killed driving a diplomat whose car was ambushed, blown up and there are 'no survivors'. Sarah is inconsolable when she's told of his passing and everyone is desperate for more information from the foreign office to find out exactly what's happened."