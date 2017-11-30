Shayne Ward leaving Coronation Street in explosive storyline! The actor has been on the ITV soap for three years

Shayne Ward is set to leave Coronation Street after three years on the ITV soap. The 33-year-old actor will step down from his role as Aidan Connor in the late spring of 2018, when his current contract expires, Digital Spy has confirmed. Shayne made his debut in August 2015, playing the cousin of Kym Marsh's character. Speaking about his exit storyline, a source told the Sun: "Nobody will see this coming. Viewers are going to be absolutely stunned. It's going to be a blow for fans – but also a massive TV moment." The insider added: "Everybody wants Shayne leaving to be a huge part of the show next year. Bosses are working on it at the moment and have something really explosive planned for the character."

Shayne has been involved in a number of high-profile storylines since arriving on the cobbles – most recently his love triangle with Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon). His exit will come three years after he first joined Coronation Street, having first found fame as the winner of the second series of The X Factor.

Coronation Street viewers are also preparing for the exits of two more major character; Bruno Langley is set to leave the show after more than a decade playing Todd Grimshaw, and actress Debbie Rush is also set to quit her role as Anna Windass after ten years.

Last December, Shayne became a first-time father when his girlfriend Sophie Austin gave birth to their baby daughter Willow. Speaking about his little girl during an appearance on This Morning in June, the star said: “I adore her, she’s incredible. She’s at the rapid-rolling stage.” He continued: “I just love her so much. I was always meant to be a dad, with Sophie, and we've created Willow….Sophie's such an incredible mum, and I'm always working, and now actually Sophie's just starting a new job, and she's probably going to kill me for saying this, but I have to say it because I'm excited for you, but she's just started Call the Midwife. I'll be daddy day care."