Susan Calman has explained her decision to unfollow the official Strictly Come Dancing Twitter account, after she was voted off the show on Sunday. Susan and her partner Kevin Clifton became the ninth couple to leave the competition after losing out in a dance-off against Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez – and a short time later, fans noted that she had unfollowed the show on the social media. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Susan decided to set the record straight. She wrote: "For journos contacting my agent because I unfollowed BBC Strictly twitter account. I'm sad about leaving the show and didn't want to get even sadder. I think that's ok. Thanks."

The 43-year-old went on to clarify that she would "of course" continue to watch the programme, adding: "I just needed a couple of days to get used to not being in it." Susan is one of two contestants already confirmed for the upcoming 2018 Strictly tour, along with paralympian Jonnie Peacock.

Susan was clearly emotional after being eliminated from the competition on Sunday, but told Tess Daly she had “loved every minute”. She added: “Everyone from wardrobe, make-up, the runners, you and lovely Claudia, Zoe on It Takes Two, the beautiful judges who have brought such light into my life every single week, everyone involved in the show, the audience, everyone who voted for us, we got far further than we thought we would. To my friends and my family and my lovely wife who’s here every single week supporting me. Most of all, I've made a friend for life and Kevin may not have won the Glitterball this year but he's won Strictly for me."

Kevin then told the audience: "I'd like to say a couple of thank yous actually; when Strictly is on I'm not the easiest person to live with, I go a bit mad, so I'd like to say first of all thanks to my wife for putting up with me. I'd like to say thank you to Strictly Come Dancing and echoing everything that Susan said about everyone on it because I think in a world where not everything going on at the moment is always nice, Strictly is the one thing that brings a lot of joy and happiness into the world through the wonderful thing that is dance.

"And I think Susan you've been the absolute epitome of joy and happiness throughout this whole competition which in my eyes makes you a beautiful dancer. So thank you for dancing with me and thanks for being my friend."