Did Love Actually predict the royal engagement? Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a grown-up version of Sam and Joanna?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have been dating for around a year and a half before their royal engagement, but did Love, Actually actually predict their union way back in 2003? Okay, perhaps not, but fans of the popular rom-com have been quick to point out key similarities between the happy couple and the adorable relationship between Sam and his crush, Joanna, in the film.

Fans have pointed out a similarity between the royal couple and the characters

In the story, which takes place over Christmas, an English, redheaded boy, Sam, was in love with an American girl at his school, and ends up learning how to play drums to impress her with the help of his step-dad. Eventually, he ends up chasing her down at the airport to declare his love to her before she returns to America.

The pair announced their engagement on Monday

Taking to Twitter, fans shared side-by-side photos of Prince Harry and Meghan with the two characters, who look distinctly similar to the royal couple. In a tweet, one person wrote: "So glad these two worked out in the end #LoveActually #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry," while another added: "So is it just me who sees Sam and Joanna when I see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Wonder if he stopped her flight to Canada?"

That being said, Joanna was a keen singer, and performed All I Want for Christmas is You during the film, while Meghan joked that she couldn't sing during her first TV interview with Prince Harry since the engagement. After Harry said she could use her new platform to sing, she laughed, saying: "Can you imagine? No, I'm not a singer." The pair announced their engagement on Monday in a statement which read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018… His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month."