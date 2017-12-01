I'm A Celebrity stars 'sending secret messages' to family and friends From cryptic hand signals to messages on hats…

Iain Lee is the latest star said to be sending messages to his loved ones from inside the I'm A Celebrity camp. The radio presenter appears to be following in the footsteps of Rebekah Vardy and Dennis Wise by finding ways to communicate with his friends and family in the outside world, using a distinctive hand gesture to get his message across. The 44-year-old is regularly seen putting his two thumbs together and splaying out the rest of his fingers, before doing a grabbing action – particularly when Ant and Dec enter the camp, and in the Bush Telegraph. Mum-of-four Rebekah seems to have found a more direct way to communicate with husband Jamie Vardy and her children. The 35-year-old was seen with a heart and a 'u' written on her hat – seemingly a public declaration of love for her family.

Iain Lee has been spotted using a distinctive hand gesture on I'm A Celeb

Dennis, meanwhile, is thought to be using a secret hand gesture to send messages to his loved one. Fans have noticed that he places his hand on his chest and taps it with two fingers when Ant and Dec come into the camp. "#ImACeleb secret message from Dennis Wise, always tapping his heart when Ant & Dec are there," one wrote. Another added: "Dennis is so cute, always touches his chest when they're live, probs saying love you to his fam #cute."

Rebekah Vardy was seen with a love heart and a 'u' on her hat

I'm A Celebrity became embroiled in a 'fix' row on Thursday night, when Iain and Amir Khan were awarded immunity from the first vote-off. Many viewers took to social media to complain, accusing the ITV show of setting it up so that the duo would stay in the show. It came after Toff, Dennis and Vanessa secretly completed tasks in order to win immunity for some camp members; after winning keys they had to choose a window to unlock, with each one hiding a camp mate’s face behind it. And they happened to pick both Iain and Amir. And fans were not happy, given that the duo had stolen the Dingo Dollar Challenge prize winnings just one day earlier.

Dennis Wise puts his hand over his heart and taps his fingers when the show goes live

"Does anyone find it suspicious that both Iain and Amir got immunity from eviction, right after StrawberryGate? #ImACeleb," one tweeted. Another agreed, saying: "This has GOT to be a set up, come on! #ImACeleb."

