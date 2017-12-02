Strictly's Alexandra Burke hits back at 'fake tears' accusations The singer dances in Strictly Come Dancing with Gorka Marquez

Strictly Come Dancing star Alexandra Burke has broken her silence over cruel online comments suggesting she has been faking her tears on the hit show. Alexandra, who sadly lost her mother Melissa Bell in August this year, has now hit back at the accusations in a new interview. Speaking to The Sun, the singer said her emotions are genuine and she finds the negative comments very hurtful. "I don't choose it. It just happens," reveals Alexandra. "I am who I am, I wear my heart on my sleeve."



Alexandra told the paper that the hateful comments have made her feel guilty of expressing her emotions and have upset her. She also revealed that Strictly is an escape after the death of her mother. Viewers have watched Alexandra become tearful several times on this series of Strictly, with the star breaking down when she scored the first 10s out of the celebrity dancers. She said live on air: "I wish my mum was here." Claudia Winkleman told her: "Baby you did so well and you have done her proud, and we will take you to your boyfriend and your brother."

Alexandra recently told to HELLO! how she has felt her late mother in the audience willing her to do well – and of her yearning to sing again. “I think mum is watching over me,” she said. “When the camera panned to the audience, I saw my mum sitting with my brother and I choked up. Then it hit me that she wasn’t there." She added: "I’m feeling all kinds of weird feelings. One minute I’m really happy and then I’ll see a picture or smell something that reminds me of her and it takes me all the way back."

The 29-year-old singer and stage star is determined to do well with her professional partner Gorka Márquez. “My mum raised me to be the best me I can be and keep strong. She’s my motivation to get out of bed and to go to the dance studios to rehearse for ten hours. You never know how long you will last, so to still be a part of it is a dream, an absolute dream. It would mean everything to me to get to the end.”