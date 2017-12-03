Strictly spoiler! Tenth celebrity leaves the show – find out who Davood Ghadami faced Alexandra Burke in the dance off

It was the second dance off in a row for Alexandra Burke as she and dance partner Gorka Marquez battled it out with Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova to stay on Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday evening. Sadly, Musicals Week was not kind to Davood, who became the tenth celeb to exit the popular dance show. All four judges opted to save Alexandra and Gorka.

Davood Ghadami faced Aexandra Burke in the dance off

Actor Davood told show host Tess Daly of his time on Strictly: “There have been so many highlights I’ve had, honestly the best time. I never thought I’d get this far which is why I’m smiling as I never thought I’d reach this point. I never thought I’d get to see and meet such amazing people."

He added: "It’s all because of one person and I also need to thank so many people, my beautiful family, my wife who’s been running Team Ghadami whilst we’ve been doing this, but this is Nadiya’s first year on this show and I think she’s done incredibly well. She’s done brilliant choreography, she’s a brilliant dancer and she’s a great teacher and now she’s a really good friend and I’m so privileged to have met her, thank you!”

Nadiya told Davood: “Just a big big thank you, I’m such a lucky girl to have you as my partner and it’s such a privilege to have been part of your journey because I think it’s been incredible, the way you’ve improved and come so far, thank you for everything.”

READ: Gemma Atkinson reveals she has gained a stone on Strictly

Davood said he is now looking forward to spending time at home with his family. He said: "I’m going to spend the next couple of weeks at home dancing with my two beautiful girls who are now huge fans of the show." The star previously revealed that his wife, Isobel, had no qualms with his steamy dance routines. "My wife is used to all that happening," he explained. "When you are playing a character you have those bookends… with this you have the bookends of being a dancer. You are doing a job." Davood has been married to wife Isobel since 2010. The couple are proud parents to two young daughters - Eva and Grace.

Davood and Nadiya will be joining Zoe Ball on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Monday 4th December at 6.30pm on BBC Two.