Strictly's Alexandra Burke responds to rumours she had 'meltdown backstage' The X Factor winner survived the dance-off against Davood Ghadami

Alexandra Burke has responded to reports she had a meltdown backstage after she found herself in the bottom two on Strictly Come Dancing again. The X Factor winner had to perform in the dance-off against Davood Ghadami on Sunday night, and managed to survive another week after all four judges voted to save her. However, the singer was said to be "inconsolable" after the show. A source told The Sun: "Alexandra was sobbing and shaking in the green room after the dance-off. She couldn't understand why the public had voted her into the bottom two for the second week in a row despite getting great scores. She had to be reassured by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, she seemed inconsolable."

However, on Monday morning, Alexandra, 29, tweeted: "Because it's really hard to read lies. I have to say something... after the show on the weekend I actually WASN'T in the green room. I was in the physio room treating an injury and then went home. NO meltdown... just happy that we made it through another week xx."

Her fans were quick to defend Alexandra, who has spent the past couple of months dancing with Strictly pro Gorka Marquez. "Keep smiling and dancing you're amazing & don't deserve all these 'fake' stories & criticism," wrote one fan, while a second agreed, tweeting: "Honestly Alexandra you come over as a really genuine lovely person to me and I can spot fakeness a mile away x keep going x what a lovely comment from Craig before you danced again last night, he could see how stressed you were."

Earlier this week, the singer faced more negativity as some viewers claimed she has been faking her tears on the show. Alexandra, who sadly lost her mother Melissa Bell in August this year, told The Sun: "I don't choose it. It just happens. I am who I am, I wear my heart on my sleeve." She told the paper that the hateful comments have made her feel guilty of expressing her emotions and have upset her. She also revealed that Strictly is an escape after the death of her mother.

Viewers have watched Alexandra become tearful several times on this series of Strictly, with the star breaking down when she scored the first tens out of the celebrity dancers. "I wish my mum was here," she said live on air.