WATCH: Is ITV's Dancing on Ice trailer the best Christmas advert this year? The film of two polar bears ice skating together has melted viewers' hearts!

Viewers are praising ITV's trailer for Dancing on Ice, with some even calling it the best Christmas advert of the year. The clip tells the story of a polar bear who is trying to learn how to dance on ice. With the help of his partner, he grows in skill and confidence, until the pair eventually impress the other woodland creatures, who are amazed by their skills and score the couple perfect 10s.

Speaking about the trailer, head of entertainment marketing Jess Byars said: "To celebrate the return of the biggest and best show on ice, we wanted a bold campaign that would give it the stature it deserves, and a story that reflects the warmth, charm and distinctiveness of the show itself." ECD Tony Pipes added: "We wanted this film to be full of warmth, Christmas fuzz and most of all magic, and with Kirk and the team at Goodbye Kansas, we found our magicians." Viewers were quick to praise the trailer, with one writing: "Great job to whoever did this advert! It's so cute and perfect," while another added: "That advert so was cute and special. Very well done."

The two dancing bears have melted hearts

BBC One's Christmas advert has also received praise. The story follows a teenage girl who is constantly practising for her talent show dance routine, while her dad tries to take care of her and run a business at the same time. After getting fed up that her dad isn't paying attention to her because he's so busy with work, she gets stage fright during the performance and forgets her moves, only for her dad to remind her of the dance moves from the audience, showing that he was paying attention all along. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "How many times can I watch that BBC One Christmas advert honestly I am a wreck," while another added: "And the winner of this year's best Christmas advert goes to...BBC One. As the father of a dancing daughter, the BBC One Christmas advert brings a tear to my eye."