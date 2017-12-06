Rebekah Vardy brands I'm A Celebrity a 'fix' over Iain Lee scenes Jamie Vardy's wife was the third star to leave the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Rebekah Vardy has claimed that I'm A Celebrity is "fixed" as she discussed her tumultuous relationship with fellow contestant Iain Lee. The 35-year-old, who is married to football star Jamie Vardy, has accused the ITV show for not showing "so many" of her scenes with the outspoken broadcaster amid bullying claims. When asked about the possibility of him getting bullied, Rebekah explained to The Sun: "I cried when I found out. It seems that so many scenes weren't aired on the show."

She added: "The whole time I was checking if he was OK, especially after he failed his first trial. He wouldn't eat and I had to force him to have food. I questioned whether he was playing a game as I didn't understand how he could go from being so withdrawn and quiet to being loud and boisterous the minute the camera was on him." During her time in the jungle, Rebekah had branded Iain as "fake". When she appeared on spin-off show Extra Camp, the WAG told show host Joe Swash that she hasn't changed her opinion of him.

"Honestly, he is so fake," she said. "I have spent a lot of time with Iain and I was so careful what I said on the VT, and what I didn't - but now I will let it out. He has got a game plan and I hate when people pretend to be something they are not. He is going in there to win and he is playing the sympathy card, and he isolates himself from the rest of the camp, and then as soon as the cameras are on he wants the limelight."

When asked about her comments on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, Rebekah explained: "That was slightly taken out of context. Do you know what, Iain and I had some really, really nice conversations. We'd spoken about what we’d been through in our pasts, and I gave him a lot of pep talks." She continued: "We actually presented him with something, I'm not going to tell you what. It was for his courage and his bravery for doing one of the trials because he conquered one of his fears."

