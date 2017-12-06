I'm A Celebrity's Amir Khan vows to make marriage with wife Faryal Makhdoom work The I'm A Celeb star confessed 'he did wrong'

I'm a Celebrity star Amir Khan has promised he will work hard on his marriage with his wife Faryal Makhdoom, admitting that he "did wrong" and that his time in the jungle has helped him realise this. Speaking to fellow campmate Iain Lee on Tuesday's show, the professional boxer revealed he was going to change and be a "better husband" as he reflected on his mistakes. "I was messing around a lot," he confessed. "I used to live a young bachelor's life but this has made me realise I need to live a family life."

Amir Khan has vowed to make his marriage work

Amir, 30, pledged to spend more time with his wife and their three-year-old daughter, Lamaisah. "I don't want to live that life, I have a good wife there. I need to spend more time with them," he continued. "One thing I know is, being here is cleansing my body and cleansing my head. My mind as well. It makes you realise a lot of things, what you want in life."

RELATED: A look back at the wedding of Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom

Just days before his appearance on I'm A Celebrity, Faryal - who is pregnant with the couple's second child - hinted that she and Amir had reconciled following their high-profile separating earlier this year. Taking to her Instagram page, the 26-year-old shared a sweet family photo. "We're going to be doing this all over again #parentslove #5monthstogo," she wrote. Over the summer, Amir and Faryal were embroiled in a bitter Twitter exchange, both confirming they had parted ways. At the time 30-year-old Amir accused fellow boxer Anthony Joshua of having an affair with Faryal, but he later withdrew the claims.

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom are expecting another child

STORY: Faryal Makhdoom shares sweet family photo

During his time on the ITV show, Amir received a letter from Faryal. It read: "Hey babe, first of all I want to say how proud we all are of you. The family and I get together every day to watch you. Lamaisah loves cheering you on when she sees you on telly and every time anyone asks her where daddy is she responds 'daddy's in jungle'. She's your biggest fan." She added: "I am so proud of you and how you are facing your fears in these trials. I have to say your screams are the funniest. We love you from the bottom of our hearts, from Faryal and Lamaisah."