Stacey Solomon addresses boyfriend Joe Swash's feud with Ant McPartlin

Stacey Solomon has spoken out against the alleged feud between her boyfriend Joe Swash and Ant McPartlin. There has been much talk about the two I'm A Celeb hosts not getting on, but the Loose Women panellist has set the record straight. Talking exclusively to HELLO! Online, Stacey revealed that the claims were 'totally rubbish.' She said: "Oh my God that is totally rubbish! What about the days when [Laura] Whitmore would come over to the boys and they would say 'ah nah we are not hugging you! It's just silly, but then I think you know, everyone now is tuning in to see it!"

Stacey Solomon has addressed the feud rumours between Ant and Joe Swash

Stacey recently went out to Australia to surprise Joe, and it sounded like they had a wonderful time: "I loved it, I absolutely loved it," she said. However, Stacey admitted that she wouldn’t go away for such a short amount of time again. "I'm not going to lie I would never do that again. Jet lag is bad, but that was super crazy jet lag! By the time you've got there you are already coming back, and I went straight to Loose Women the day I got back as I got major FOMO."

Stacey visited Joe in Australia last month

Both Stacey and Joe have been previously crowned Queen and King of the jungle respectively, and Joe has been out in Australia filming Extra Camp with co-host Scarlett Mofatt since November. Before Joe jetted off, Stacey shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, saying just how much she was going to miss her boyfriend.

She wrote: "My baby @realjoeswashy is on the way to the airport, off to Oz for this year's #ExtraCamp! 5 weeks I'm going to miss you soooooo much but I know you'll have the best time EVER and do a bloody brilliant job! Plus I know you'll be thinking of me as we have so many memories there... get your best crab impression on and side step on the beach for me! I love you baby! I can't wait to watch you and the gang @scarlett_moffatt @joeldommett what a brilliant line up."

