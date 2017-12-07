Dennis Wise divides viewers after clashing with Iain Lee on I'm A Celebrity The former footballer has been accused of bullying his fellow campmate

Dennis Wise has come under fire from I'm A Celebrity viewers amid claims he is 'bullying' fellow campmate Iain Lee. The former footballer angered fans of the show on Wednesday night when he was seen clashing with Iain in an argument about who should participate in the next Bushtucker Trial, title Tutankha-Doom. Iain, 44, volunteered to take on the challenge, but Dennis spoke out against his wishes and told the comedian he didn't think he was the best person for the job. "My only problem, and I'll be honest with you Iain, is that you've said 'Get me out of here' twice, and what I don't want is we have no dinner," he said. Iain was quick to point out that he had managed to win 11 stars in a previous trial, but Dennis pressed on: "I get that… but twice, out of the three you've done, you've failed."

STORY: Ant and Dec prove Iain Lee wasn't lying amid bullying claims

Dennis Wise and Iain Lee clashed on I'm A Celeb over the next Bushtucker Trial

"I get it, you don't want me to do it, I withdraw my offer," Iain replied, before asking: "Does that mean I can't do any trials for the rest of the run then? Is that what you are saying? Because that feels a little bit unfair." Dennis, 50, answered: "Well Iain, the problem is you've gone a couple of times and you've come back with nothing, so that causes me a slight issue." Becoming increasingly annoyed, he then told Iain he was entitled to his opinion, adding: "I'm allowed that thought process, so please don't throw that back at me. Don't try and make me look bad. Don't play a game with me… I'm telling you now, don't play a game with me."

STORY: Rebekah Vardy brands I'm A Celebrity a 'fix' over Iain Lee scenes

Speaking later in the Bushtucker Telegraph, Iain admitted the argument had felt "humiliating". "I feel significantly more confident that I did the other day so I was quite happy to stand my ground a bit," he said. "It did feel a bit humiliating having my list of failures kind of recited back to me."

Some viewers believe Iain is being bullied by fellow campmates

STORY: Iain Lee's heartbreaking reason for signing up to I'm A Celebrity revealed

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to discuss the incident, with a number calling for Dennis to be removed from the camp. "I am finding watching this really uncomfortable to watch @iainlee is being bullied plain and simple," one said. Another added: "This is very painful to watch now! Something needs to be done, these men are being horrible to and about Iain. I was trying to avoid using the word bully but it is really going too far now! I'd like Iain to get to the end but a big part of me thinks he's better out." A third remarked: "I cannot abide the other celebs #bullying and ganging up on #iain with #amir & #dennis instigating it."