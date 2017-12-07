Best Princess-related films to get you ready for the royal wedding From the likes of Ella Enchanted to Cinderella...

It's just been over a week since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to marry! Gripped by royal wedding fever, here at HELLO! Online, we have rounded the best princess-inspired movies to get you into the spirit before the big day in May 2018. Take a look through our list to see our favourite rags to riches classics...

The Princess Diaries

It's been 16 years since The Princess Diaries first hit the big screen. This beloved movie catapulted Anne Hathaway to stardom when she starred as Mia, a teenage girl who finds out she is the princess of the fictional country of Genovia. Directed by the late Garry Marshall, this feel-good film also stars Julie Andrews as Mia's grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi.

The Prince and Me

This chick flick sees Julia Stiles take on the role of Paige Morgan, a pre-medical student at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, who comes across Denmark's Crown Prince Edvard (Luke Mably). The Danish royal prefers to live the life of a playboy - much to the annoyance of his family. In a bid to escape the constant public scrutiny, Edvard sets off to America to study but keeps his real identity a secret. But when the pair fall in love, Paige has to choose between two dreams - becoming a princess in Denmark or becoming the doctor she's always wanted to be.

Cinderella

This live action adaptation of the Disney classic sees Lily James play the titular character, who suffers at the hands of her evil stepmother and stepsisters. The beloved character lost both parents at a young age, and was forced to work as a maid for her cruel stepmother - but she does everything in her power to make her way to the ball to meet Prince Charming, who is played by Richard Madden.

Ella Enchanted

This enchanting tale sees Anne Hathaway as Ella, who lives in a magical world where every child is given a gift by a fairy godmother. She is given the gift of obedience - which turns out to be more of a curse, as her father gets re-married following the death of her mother. Cast under a spell, Ella is forced to do everything her stepmother tells her to do. Determined to break free, Ella embarks on a journey that takes her through all kinds of magical adventures – and even a fairytale prince (Hugh Dancy).

Anastasia

This animation tells the story of Anastasia, a Russian peasant girl who finds out that she is actually the daughter of Tsar Nicholas II. After the revolution in 1917, Anastasia is taken in by a family in Siberia but she sets out and does everything in her power to reclaim her royal legacy.