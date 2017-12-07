Fans devastated by latest contestant to leave I'm a Celebrity I'm a Celebrity fans took to Twitter to complain over the latest eviction

Fans of I'm a Celebrity were left devastated as Stanley Johnson became the latest contestant to be voted out of the reality show. Stanley, who looked visibly disappointed to have been voted out, joined Ant and Dec to discuss his jungle journey, telling the pair: "I don't know why! I'm thrilled to be here, but was thrilled to be there too." The 77-year-old was also quick to joke when the hosts pointed out that he was the oldest person to ever be in the competition, saying: "Oh come on! Oldest person? Am I the oldest person to be booted out so soon?"

Stanley was sad to leave the camp

Viewers took to Twitter to discuss the eviction, with former jungle winner Vicky Pattison said: "I AM DEVASTATED THAT STANLEY IS OUT...... I feel like boycotting the rest of the series!!!!! Boooooooo!!!! How are you all feeling about this revelation?!" Another person tweeted: "I'd say the only reason Stanley was voted out was because people presumed he was safe and voted elsewhere." Out of all of the celebrities, Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo was the closest to Stanley in the jungle, and Boris' dad spoke about his friendship with the Made in Chelsea star, explaining: "I've got a soft spot for Toff. Soft on Toff! I don't think age is a barrier to having things in common… I'm sorry Toff! Here's to you, here's to you old girl!" Stanley had such a good time, he admitted he would be happy to go into the jungle again, saying: "We're going to go on a long, long time. I'm looking forward to trying it again! Do you take returns here?! I know all of the tips now!"

Stanley was the oldest contestant ever to go on I'm a Celeb

Tensions rose in the jungle in Wednesday's episode, when Dennis Wise went up against Iain Lee after the comedian offered to do a Bushtucker trial. "My only problem, and I'll be honest with you Iain, is that you've said 'Get me out of here' twice, and what I don't want is we have no dinner," Dennis said. Iain defended himself, saying that he had managed to win 11 stars in a previous trial, but Dennis added: "I get that… but twice, out of the three you've done, you've failed."