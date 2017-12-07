Coronation Street's Carla Connor's return date revealed – and she has a huge secret! Actress Alison King has spoken out about her feisty character's return to the Cobbles

Carla Connor is coming back to Coronation Street – and we can't wait! The iconic soap character will be returning to Weatherfield after brother Aidan asks for her help with the factory. Actress Alison King will be gracing our screens again on 22 December – and ahead of her return, the talented actress teased what's in store for her alter-ego, who is hiding a big secret. "We will see a more vulnerable Carla who needs her family and friends more than she ever has before," she revealed. "She is at a stage where she is starting to think about life and family, her secret is making her take stock."

Alison, 44, added that her character is still wary of Robert – who helped cause her marriage breakdown to Nick – but that she is "really pleased" for Michelle, who is now dating him. "She can tell that Robert and Michelle really love each other and she is really pleased for her," she said.

Carla is returning to Coronation Street on 22 December

Carla is also not interested in revisiting her feud with Tracy, but that's not to say the pair won't still have words. "There is a great scene in the pub when Carla has her back to Tracy so she doesn’t see her but she hears her voice and she makes a classic Tracy remark and Carla gives her a great one line repost and walks off," Alison revealed. "Carla has no desire to revisit that old rivalry, she doesn’t have time for it anymore."

Carla left Corrie in dramatic scenes in May 2016

Returning to Corrie and reprising her role as Carla was like "pulling on an old sock or an old pair of stiletto boots," Alison said. The actress also couldn’t wait to see all her old cast mates again. "I got butterflies from excitement about seeing everyone. It was so lovely, like I had never been away."

During her break from the ITV soap, Alison has been making the most of spending quality time with her young daughter Daisy. "You don’t get any awards for being a good parent but it is the most important job in the world," she said. It seems that Daisy is now excited for her mum to return to Corrie too, with Alison joking: "She is ready for it now as am I . she has had enough of me now!"