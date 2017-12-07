This Coronation Street star said no to appearing on Strictly Strictly Come Dancing is popular with soap stars

Strictly Come Dancing often sees an array of talented soap stars put their dancing skills to the test. But one popular actress from Coronation Street just didn’t fancy it. Alison King, 44, who plays Carla Connor on the ITV show, has revealed that she turned down the opportunity during her recent hiatus from Corrie, telling ITV: "I was offered a few of the celeb shows such as Strictly Come Dancing but I just didn’t fancy it."

STORY: Coronation Street's Carla Connor's return date revealed - and she is hiding a huge secret!

Coronation Street actress Alison King turned down Strictly Come Dancing

Alison did, however, get to work alongside stars including Rupert Grint and Lindsay Lohan, playing Chief Superintendent Christine Henchy in Sky 1's comedy drama Sicknote. She said of her character: "She is quite posh so completely different to Carla and it was great to work on a comedy. There is rom for her to return in series three which would be great. It was also fantastic to work with Rubert Grint and I got to do some scenes with Lindsay Lohan, who was really lovely."

The Strictly line-up this year included many soap stars

Alison will be returning to Coronation Street on 22 December – and it has been revealed that her alter-ego is hiding a big secret. "We will see a more vulnerable Carla who needs her family and friends more than she ever has before," she teased. "She is at a stage where she is starting to think about life and family, her secret is making her take stock."

During her time off, Alison has been making the most of spending quality time with her young daughter Daisy. "You don’t get any awards for being a good parent but it is the most important job in the world," she said. It seems that Daisy is now excited for her mum to return to Corrie too, with Alison joking: "She is ready for it now as am I . she has had enough of me now!"