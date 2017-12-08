Ant and Dec share secret selfie outside I'm a Celebrity camp Ant and Dec posted a sneaky selfie on Instagram to the delight of fans

Ant and Dec have shared a cheeky selfie on Instagram while hiding outside the I'm a Celebrity camp site. In the snap, the cheeky presenters can be seen with their fingers on their lips to show they were keeping quiet so that the remaining celebrities, just a few feet away, couldn't hear them. Dec captioned the post: "Sssssshhhhh! They'll hear us! Jungle selfie just outside camp. D #imaceleb."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Love you guys. Ant so good to see you back, you look really good," while another added: "I would like to say @antanddecofficial… You have done us proud which is all that's important. I am so glad you two are back better and stronger than ever." However, the co-hosts were met with some criticism after Thursday's night episode of I'm a Celebrity after they failed to quiz Dennis Wise about claims he 'bullied' fellow camper, Iain Lee.

During the episode, Amir Khan criticised Iain by pointing out how he affected the camp when he first arrived as Dennis and Jamie Lomas chuckled. He said: "I think you could win it. You know when a guy goes from bad to good." Speaking about the incident, Iain said: "Amir was being an [expletive]. Just prodding me and making all these jokes. It wasn't funny. It made me feel uncomfortable."

The pair didn't quiz Dennis about bulling Iain in his interview

After Dennis was voted out of the jungle, he defended his actions. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he said: "I was quite shocked to be honest when I saw all of that. The reason is being that, Iain, actually I have to get him some tickets for him and his two kids to go to Chelsea. I'm also going on his talk news show and we're going to go to Amir's [Khan] boxing in February when he has his first fight. And I'm also going to meet him where his mother is in a care home, so a little shocked with what has happened."