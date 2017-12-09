Amir Khan opens up about 'Strawberry-gate' as he exits I'm A Celebrity The boxer admitted wrongdoing over the incident when speaking to Ant and Dec

Amir Khan has become the seventh star to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity. The boxer left the Australian jungle on his 31st birthday and was met by his father on leaving camp. Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec about his time on the show, Amir finally owned up about the 'strawberry incident', which saw himself and Iain Lee eat the treat fruit without their fellow celebs. Amir said: "I was scared so I let Iain take the blame a little - he had a bad reputation so my campmates would never expect it." He also told the presenters about his time in camp: "'I never expected it to be so good, as I've never seen it but I conquered my fears and had the best time." Amir was known for his high-pitched screams on the reality show.

Amir Khan and Iain Lee on I'm A Celebrity

Taking to Twitter after his exit, Amir posted a topless photo of himself in his hotel room, captioning the snap: "Great to be out of the jungle. #147 #ImACeleb." His followers were quick to congratulate him on completing the challenge, with one writing: "Well done bro.......no doubt the most funniest in the jungle! Also came across very good and gained new fans well done all the best!" Another said: "What a guy. Got to be the funniest ever camp-mate. Too many moments to choose but I think I might have lost weight from laughin #strawberrygate." One posted: "'I don't like sleeping on the floor' had to be your best line."

Great to be out of the jungle. #147 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/TJHkTehm31 — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) 9 December 2017

A day earlier, Amir's wife Faryal Makhdoom appeared on Friday's This Morning and spoke about their marriage woes. Faryal, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, explained how they are working through their marriage, having reconciled just weeks prior to Amir's jungle experience. "We have left everything in the past," she said. "With the baby coming we are looking for a brighter future. Having my baby is the main focus and Amir's career, getting him back on track and get him boxing again." The 26-year-old also added: "We all make mistakes but you have to learn from them. If we dwell on the past, we never move forward… 2018 he’ll hopefully be back in the ring. I think he’s the king of the ring but I’m not sure the jungle!"

The camp mates gets stuck into a plate of strawberries on the show

Speaking of 'strawberry-gate', she said: "I was absolutely shocked. I had my mouth open for two minutes. I never knew he liked strawberries so much!" She added: "I think they were just all hungry and frustrated. At the beginning he gave his meal ticket to Stanley and then he gave his chocolate away."

Amir, 30, has pledged to spend more time with his wife and their three-year-old daughter, Lamaisah. Speaking to fellow camp mate Iain Lee in camp, he said: "I don't want to live that life, I have a good wife there. I need to spend more time with them," he continued. "One thing I know is, being here is cleansing my body and cleansing my head. My mind as well. It makes you realise a lot of things, what you want in life."