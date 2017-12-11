Is Jamie Lomas returning to EastEnders after I'm A Celebrity success? The former Hollyoaks star finished in second place

Jamie Lomas has revealed he would "love" to make a return to EastEnders following his successful stint on this year's I'm A Celebrity. The 42-year-old, who played troubled character Jake Stone in the BBC soap, opened up about his intentions shortly after coming in second place on the ITV reality series. "I'd love to go back to EastEnders," he told Daily Star. "I had an amazing time with the people there. I still have some fantastic friends there."

The actor, who also played Warren Fox in Hollyoaks, was involved in various shocking storylines during his time in Walford, one of which included his affair with Lauren Branning and battling alcoholism. Jamie continued: "I had such a fantastic character to play. When you're playing someone with a drinking problem, you have to do it justice for the people who are suffering. I studied alcoholism at length. And I’m forever grateful to EastEnders for giving me that opportunity."

Appearing on Monday's Good Morning Britain, Jamie confessed he was looking forward to see what opportunities are out there for him. He also learnt that winner Georgia Toffolo is expected to receive millions. When asked what he's expecting for himself, Jamie joked: "If I get even a quarter of that [what Toff is going to earn], I’ll be happy." Discussing life post the jungle, Jamie added: "I might watch the trials with my kids at some point."