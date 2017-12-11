Golden Globes 2018: The complete list of nominees Big Little Lies and The Handmaid's Tale dominate the television categories

With only weeks to go until the start of 2018's awards season, the Golden Globe nominations were unveiled on Monday live from Los Angeles. This year's list features some returning favourites (think The Crown, Will & Grace and This is Us) while freshman series like Big Little Lies and The Handmaid's Tale dominated the television categories. On the big screen, the romantic drama Call Me By Your Name scored three nods and Guillermo del Toro's Shape of Water was recognised for seven trophies.

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards will be handed out live on Jan 7 in Hollywood.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Molly’s Game

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Home”, Ferdinand

“Mighty River”, Mudbound

“Remember Me”, Coco

“The Star”, The Star

“This Is Me”, The Greatest Showman

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Blackish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Aziz Anari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo