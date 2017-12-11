Corrie's Tina O'Brien shares unrecognisable throwback photo with Helen Worth and Jack P. Shepherd The Coronation Street actress has been playing Sarah Platt since 1999

It feels like only yesterday that Coronation Street villain Richard Hillman tried to kill his family by tying them up in the car and driving into the canal. The tense episode – which aired in 2003 - was one of the most iconic of recent times, seeing the mass murderer drown as a result. Luckily, the Platt family were pulled out alive – and in real life it was all smiles for the cast. Tina O'Brien, who plays Sarah Platt in the ITV soap, shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her with Helen Worth – who plays Gail, and Jack P. Shepherd – who plays David. The trio were pictured sitting in the back of an ambulance with emergency foil blankets wrapped around them to keep them warm.



Tina captioned the photo: "#tbt #2003 A behind the scenes picture taken on Polaroid of a young @jackpshepherd88 Helen Worth and Me. We are all wrapped up in foil In the back of an ambulance. Although very happy we are trying to warm back up after being dunked in the beyond freezing (dirty) Manchester canal in January in the middle of the night #richardhilman car stunt #Iloveyou." Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with many reminiscing about the episode. One wrote: "I remember this so well," while another said: "Best story line ever! Richard 'killman' loved it – poor Gail knows how to pick them!" A third added: "Richard Hilman – legend."

There is never a dull moment for the Platt family. Sarah was left devastated last week after boyfriend Gary Windass returned from the dead in shock scenes, after it had been believed that he had died in an explosion in Ukraine. Sarah's happiness was short lived however, when brother David revealed that Gary was having a baby with Pat Phelan's daughter Nicola Rubenstein. Sarah told Gary she never wanted to see him again, with more drama to follow in upcoming episodes.