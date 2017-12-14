Little Women: when is it on the BBC and who's in the cast? The three-part drama will air over Christmas

Little Women is returning to the small screen in the form of a new TV adaptation, airing over Christmas on the BBC. Emily Watson, Michael Gambon and Angela Lansbury star in the period drama, alongside relative newcomers Willa Fitzgerald, Annes Elwy, Kathryn Newton and Maya Hawke. Based on Louisa May Alcott's 1868 classic novel, the miniseries is set to charm a new generation of fans…

Kathryn Newton, Willa Fitzgerald, Maya Hawke and Annes Elwy star as the Little Women

Who is in the cast?

The brilliant Emily Watson plays Marmee, the matriarch of the March family. Her children are played by Willa Fitzgerald (Meg), Annes Elwy (Beth), Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton (Amy) and Maya Hawke (Jo), the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. Harry Potter actor Michael Gambon, 77, has taken on the role of their benevolent family neighbour Mr Laurence, while his grandson Laurie is played by Howards End star Jonah Hauer-King. Dame Angela Lansbury plays the sisters' cantankerous wealthy Aunt March.

When is Little Women on?

The three-part series will launch on Boxing Day on BBC One at 7:30pm. Each one-hour episode will air on three consecutive nights.

Emily Watson plays Marmee

What is Little Women about?

Louisa May Alcott wrote the semi-autobiographical novel and had it published in 1868. The coming-of-age story follows the four March sisters – Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy – who live at home with their mother, Marmee. The girls navigate what it means to be a young woman in their time as they experience first love, marriage, loss and sibling rivalry. Call The Midwife writer Heidi Thomas and director Vanessa Caswill have brought the beloved novel to life in the form of the new TV show. "The novel was ahead of its time in following four very different young women who strive to overcome both their inner battles and the external expectations of womanhood," said Heidi.