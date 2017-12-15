Loose Women favourites enjoy a festive day out with their children Saira Khan, Linda Robson and Stacey Solomon paid a trip to KidZania earlier in the month – and all for a very good cause!

Loose Women's Saira Khan, Linda Robson and Stacey Solomon enjoyed some early Christmas celebrations earlier in the month when they paid a trip to KidZania in London with their children, and Linda's grandchildren. The TV stars enjoyed a day at the child-friendly indoor city, spending time trialling out the 60 real life activities, from working in a maternity ward to a pharmacy. It looked like they all had a wonderful time – and all for a very good cause too. The trio were there to launch the KidZania advent calendar, filled with Spin Master Toys, with each of the 24 windows holding two prizes. One goes to a winning child, while the other is given to charity.

Stacey Solomon and her son Leighton

Stacey spoke to HELLO! Online about the day, telling us: "Our kids never get to see each other. We talk about them all the time and we share stories, but they never get to meet and play. So we went to KidZania where all the kids could go and play and pretend to have real jobs and make money and buy their own stuff. It was really cute, it was like our little Christmas outing. "It literally is a city where they basically just learn how to do adult stuff, it's an unbelievable thing and all our kids got to do that together which was really cute."

Saira Khan and Stacey Solomon with their children and a friend

Saira said on the day: "Our youngsters have had a wonderful time taking part in all the activities as well as learning about different Christmas traditions. But most importantly this morning has reinforced with them that Christmas is a time for giving – especially to those less fortunate than themselves." The initiative is supporting the Alexander Devine Children's Hospice services and KidsOut charities – with the toys being donated to children and their families who each of the organisations look after.

Linda Robson was also in attendance

Last month, meanwhile, the Loose Women friends enjoyed a night out together at Andrea McLean's wedding. Andrea tied the knot to businessman Nick Feeney in front of close friends and family. Along with her work colleagues, celebrity photographer Nicky Johnston was in attendance – who ended up causing mischief during the ceremony! Andrea recalled the moment Nicky objected their vows, telling viewers on Loose Women: "When it got to that bit – 'Does anyone here know any reason?' – he went, 'Well, actually…' We laughed and the lady went, 'Stop the wedding!' The whole thing ground to a halt and she said, 'This is a legal binding ceremony and you have just said that there is a reason why these two should not.' And he was going, 'No, no, no I was only joking!'"