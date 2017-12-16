Spoiler: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 winner revealed! Find out who won the glitter ball trophy…

The results are finally in! Joe McFadden has won Strictly Come Dancing 2017 with his dance partner Katya Jones. The Holby City star, 42, was speechless when his name was announced by host Tess Daly. The pair had been awarded their first 40 mark of the series during the final, so to win the competition was the icing on the cake for the actor. Joe beat celebrity contestants Debbie McGee, Gemma Atkinson and Alexandra Burke to win the coveted glitter ball trophy this year.

Joe said: "Oh my goodness! It's completely surreal! We did it!" as he hugged his dance partner Katya. Claudia then asked Joe: "Joe McFadden, when you arrived here 13 weeks ago, would you ever, ever, have imagined that you'd be taking that home?" Joe replied: "Not in a million years. It feels completely surreal and I'm so in awe of everyone who started all those weeks ago. We've all become such a tight unit and I love them all to bits. Every one of us here are winners because we've gotten here."

Joe said of Katya: "And this woman is the most amazing woman. Thanks you so much for sticking with me and persevering and being the most amazing artist and dancer and counsellor and slave driver. She's amazing, utterly, utterly, amazing." An overwhelmed Katya replied: "We did it! We did it!!"

Over on Twitter there were congratulations for the pair. One follower wrote: "So pleased for Joe and Katya! You were my favourites from the start, delighted for you!" Another fan tweeted: "Oh my god! Absolutely fantastic, well deserved. I voted for Joe from day one." A third fan spoke for many on Twitter when she said: "Most improved dancer. Definitely a well-deserved win." A huge congratulations to Joe and Katya, Strictly champions 2017!