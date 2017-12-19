First Dates contestant Norman passes away after appearing on show Viewers were quick to pay tribute to Norman, who took his date Margaret dancing after the show

First Dates paid tribute to one of their contestants, 71-year-old Norman, after he sadly passed away after filming the episode. The loveable man was paired up with 74-year-old Margaret, and the pair instantly hit it off. At the end of the show, when the episode updates viewers about the contestants' love lives, it was revealed that Norman had passed away. The message read: "After going on several dates, Norman took Margaret to a Masonic ladies night. Norman's motto was to live life to the full. At 72, Norman's love for life took him to Greece where he sadly passed away surrounded by the family he adored."

Norman sadly died after appearing on the show

During the date, Norman and Margaret discussed their love of music, as well as revealing their secret tattoos. Margaret revealed that she had a tattoo to commemorate the Camino de Santiago walk, which was 210 miles, while Norman confessed to having a tattoo on his shoulder in tribute of his late wife, and showed it to Margaret, saying: "When my wife died I said, I'm going to have her name put on my shoulder', so I did." "So you're miles in front of me there," Margaret replied, before the pair shared a laugh together.

Viewers were quick to pay tribute to Norman, with one writing: "Thanks to your show he was able to meet the lovely Margaret. So sad, what a lovely man, may he be at rest with his late wife," while another tweeted: "So sad... I wanted more for both of them. I am just pleased that Norman and Margaret shared such a beautiful experience together through #FirstDates. Rest in Heavenly Peace Norman." A third person added: "This was such a shock, They looked so cute dancing together. So sad! RIP Norman."