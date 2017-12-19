Loading the player...

WATCH: see a sneak peek of Mary, Mel and Sue's Big Christmas Thank You! The gang are back to help make a community's Christmas one to remember!

Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins have teamed up once more to throw an amazing Christmas party for a group of people in South Wales. Two heart-warming sneak peeks have now been released, which see the former Great British Bake Off gang surprising the residents of the town by offering their services to make their party one to remember, and tease Mary by dressing her up in Christmas decorations.

The show, which will air on Christmas Eve at 7pm, will "sprinkle festive magic" on the residents there, who have opened a community centre which has become an important part of the community for children and pensioners alike. In the special one-off episode, Mary, Mel and Sue help the volunteers to create a traditional Christmas dinner along with a magical party. In one clip, the volunteers at the centre were taken aback when Mary, Mel and Sue joined their meeting to discuss Christmas plans, with Mel saying: "We've come to volunteer our services and see how we can help. This is going to be the best party ever." Speaking about the surprise, one volunteer said: "I was thinking to myself, 'I really can't believe it'. I've got no words!"

In another, Mel and Sue have fun decorating a tree with Mary, and take a break to wrap her up in tinsel and baubles, leading a jokily exasperated Mary to ask a helper: "Do you see what I have to [put up with]?!" She then sent split the pair up, sending Mel into the kitchens to help by telling her: "I really need your help in the kitchen. There's a lot to do. You can come back and play later."