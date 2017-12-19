WATCH: Great British Bake Off gang's boyband-inspired Christmas trailer is here Viewers suggested that the video was Noel Fielding's idea!

The Channel 4 Great British Bake Off gang, which includes Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, put on a boyband-inspired festive trailer for the baking show's much-anticipated Christmas specials! Dressed in matching white parkas with large fur hoods, the group channelled East 17 as they lip synched to Stay Another Day.

In the video the camera pans across the four stars, but only skims the top of Sandi's head, as her petite stature is the subject to many jokes on the show. The group mouthed along to the words of the song before Noel danced in front of the camera with a white sheet, showing off his quirky sense of humour. Viewers were quick to discuss the trailer, with one writing: "I was about to complain but Sandi in a parka is one of the cutest things I've seen in a while – she's so small," while another added: "I bet this was Noel's idea.﻿"

Paul shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the gang

The gang are firm friends off camera, and Prue recently shared a snap of them enjoying dinner together, tweeting: "Christmas comes early to the Gang of Four. Sandi cooks a mean roast duck." She later poked fun at herself for announcing the Bake Off winner early, adding: "Forgot to tag #sanditokswig, #noelfielding, #paulhollywood but then I'm no good at Twitter am I?" Paul also shared a shot of the four of them behind-the-scenes of the music video, and wrote: "Stay another day!! #East17," with a crying with laughter emoji.

Bake Off has not one but two Christmas specials this year, which will air on Monday 25 December at 7:40pm and Monday 1 January at 7:40pm. The two shows will bring back fan favourites, including Paul Jagger, Val Stones and Selasi Gbormittah, to compete in making "yummy yuletide challenges".