Gary Barlow shares photos from Star Wars set following his cameo The Take That singer had a cameo role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Gary Barlow was the envy of many a Star Wars fan, as he took to Instagram on Tuesday to share throwback photos from the film set. The Take That singer, who had a cameo role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, explained that he wasn't allowed to share his snaps until after the film's release. Posing alongside R2-D2 and Chewbacca in separate photos, Gary wrote: "A couple of shots with my 'co-stars'. These pictures were all taken in 2017 on the set. They won't release any pictures you've had taken until the film is released. This is how they do it in another Galaxy far far away. #acceptit #starwars #thebiz."

Gary also had the chance to sit inside Han Solo's space ship, admitting it was a "childhood dream". He captioned another photo: "Taken inside the original Millennium Falcon #starwars #childhooddream." The 46-year-old singer is believed to have played a Stormtrooper in Episode VIII, in the same scene as Prince William and Prince Harry, and Tom Hardy.

Gary fulfilled his "childhood dream"

The royal brothers visited the set in April 2016 on an official engagement where they were given an all-access tour of Pinewood Studios. William and Harry, who are big fans of the sci-fi franchise, looked fascinated as they explored the backstage area, and showed off their sibling rivalry with a playful lightsaber duel.

Apparently, the royals also filmed a short scene as Stormtroopers, although Kensington Palace has refused to comment. But actor John Boyega, who plays Finn, has since confirmed their appearance. "I'm sick of this! Yes, they were," John said on This Morning, after the months of ongoing speculation. "They were cut out though. I did personally apologise, I personally apologised to them yesterday. I said sorry you were cut out of the film, and Will was just like, I probably just need to work more on my skills."