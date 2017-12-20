Phillip Schofield reveals he and Holly Willoughby picked Dancing on Ice contestants The hit ITV show starts on 7 January 2018

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield has revealed that he and side-kick Holly Willoughby have helped pick the celebrity contestants that are taking part in 2018's Dancing on Ice. The 55-year-old made the revelation during the launch of the hit ITV show which took place at the Natural History Museum Ice Rink on Thursday.

Speaking to HELLO!, Phillip explained that it was actually his and Holly's input that helped select the final 12 contestants. "Not an 'I want them, I don't want them' but when we had our first initial meeting we said 'how about… and we would love… and wouldn't it be funny if…' and then they came back and they said, 'well, they can’t do it, they can do it, what do we think of this?' And we said 'yes, absolutely, fantastic.'"

Phillip Schofield with this year's Dancing on Ice judges

The This Morning presenters will be extremely happy that one celebrity in particular is taking part next year, Love Island winner Kem Cetinay. When quizzed if he and Holly, who are self-confessed fans of the summer show, had anything to do with Kem taking part, Phillip cheekily replied that it "might have been". "Holly and I spent most of our summer devoted to Love Island, that may have had some sort of bearing on it," he said.

RELATED: The Dancing On Ice 2018 Celebrity Line Up Revealed

Although the father-of-two helped with the selection process, the presenter is remaining neutral, revealing he doesn't have a favourite. "It wouldn't be fair to say, only because I haven't seen them all properly skate. I think Donna [Air] looks like she could be a bit like Suzanne Shaw in being very elegant on the ice.

Love Island's Kem with skate partner Alex Murphy

"I am pretty sure Antony Cotton doesn't know what he has signed up for. Brooke may be feeling the same way. Cheryl is going to be fascinating and is adorable. The first time I saw Kem he was a catastrophe but a very funny one," he revealed.