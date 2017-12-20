Jennifer Saunders looks completely unrecognisable as villainous vicar in David Walliams' film The Absolutely Fabulous actress plays evil Miss Dandy

Jennifer Saunders is virtually unrecognisable as a "villainous vicar" in the first photos from the upcoming television adaptation of David Walliams2015 novel Grandpa's Great Escape. Undergoing a drastic transformation, the Absolutely Fabulous actress can be seen sporting oversized spectacles and clerical clothing. The BBC film will see the 59-year-old play evil villain, Miss Dandy, who poses as a vicar to con people out of money.

The much-loved story tells the tale of Grandpa, a World War II flying ace, who now sadly suffers from Alzheimer's disease. He is then moved to an old people's home called Twilight Towers when his family can no longer look after him. Grandpa will be played by Doctor Zhivago star Tom Courtenay, while his grandson Jack will be played by Kit Connor. Creator and Britain's Got Talent judge David will take on the role of Jack's dad Barry.

Sharing his delight about the project, David said in a statement: "I am thrilled to be working with acting and comedy royalty on this adaptation of my book. I have loved Tom Courtenay forever and I still can't believe that I am working with him. He is the perfect Grandpa. And what a treat to be working with comedy genius Jennifer Saunders again." This is the fifth book by David which has been adapted for a Christmas special; his previous shows include Mr Stink (2012), Gangsta Granny (2013), The Boy in The Dress (2014) and Billionaire Boy (2015).