EastEnders spoilers: Is Kat Moon making a return to Albert Square? Jessie Wallace is tipped to return as Kat Moon

Exciting news for EastEnders fans! Kat Moon is tipped to make a return to Walford in the New Year after viewers feared that she died during the final episode of spin-off Redwater. According to The Mirror, EastEnders boss John Yorke has decided to bring back the fan favourite, played by Jessie Wallace,in a bid to increase ratings. "Kat Slater was a huge and popular character in EastEnders and John was in charge when the Slaters first came into the soap," a source revealed. "Her marriage to Alfie Moon was one of the biggest relationships in the soap."

Kat Moon is tipped to return to EastEnders

READ:Jessie Wallace confirms Redwater will not return for second series

The insider added: "Now John is back in charge again he has managed to persuade Jessie to come back to with a host of new storylines. He knows millions will be excited to see what he has in store for the character." Kat has been involved in some of the BBC soap's most dramatic storylines, including the moment she told "sister" Zoe that she was her real mum. The actress joined the Slater family in 2000 and stayed on for five years. She made a comeback in 2010 for another five years before leaving to do Redwater.

Loading the player...

EastEnders spoiler!This beloved character's exit has been confirmed

Earlier this year, actress Jessie revealed she would love to return to EastEnders. "I miss Kat, I do miss her," she said on Lorraine. "I miss the scripts I used to get where there were great one-liners and the storylines. And of course working with Shane. We bonded straight away and I’ve known him for 16 years. I do miss my friends there as well." The BBC have announced that Tamzin Outhwaite will reprise her role as Mel Owen in the New Year and Maisie Smith will return as Tiffany Mitchell.

Stay up-to-date with all the EastEnders news here…