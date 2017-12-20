EastEnders confirm more major character returns The BBC One soap is welcoming Kat Moon along with another two favourites back into the show – and we can't wait!

EastEnders fans will be pleased to know that not just one, but three popular characters will be making their return to Albert Square in the New Year. Jessie Wallace will be reprising her role as Kat Moon, who will joined by Big Mo (Laila Morse) and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) – and the three women are back on a mission to sort out troubled Stacey. Kat's life was left hanging in the balance in the final episode of spin-off show Redwater, and last appeared in EastEnders in 2016. Jean, meanwhile, has made several one-off appearances in the show since her departure in 2013 - and was last seen visiting Stacey in April 2017. Big Mo - who is much-loved for her dodgy dealings at the market – has been off-screen since 2016, so with all three women returning, the Slater family is set to make their mark once again.

Laila Morse will be reprising her role as Big Mo

On their come-back, Executive Consultant John Yorke said: "The Slaters are one of the all-time great families in EastEnders and Albert Square has never felt quite the same since they scattered to different ends of the country, and in some cases beyond. It has been a real joy to find a way to bring them back together and we're incredibly excited about where we are taking them next. It won't just be familiar Slaters either as there are a couple of twists and characters to add fresh spice to an iconic creation."

Jean Slater actress Gillian Wright is also due back in the New Year

Jessie, Gillian and Laila will all start filming their first scenes in the New Year, with Jessie adding: "Watch out Walford Kat's coming home." Gillian, meanwhile, said: "I am delighted that the Slater women are to be reunited once more. I have always adored working alongside Lacey, Jessie and Laila and I am looking forward to being reacquainted with everyone at EastEnders again."

Kat Slater - played by Jessie Wallace - was feared dead after the last episode of spin-off Redwater

Ahead of her return, Laila, who is also thrilled to be returning to the show, told HELLO! Online that she imagines that her character would be good friends with Karen Taylor, played by Lorraine Stanley. She said: "No doubt she would be friends with Karen Taylor – she has no friends at the minute – they could get together and cause mayhem."