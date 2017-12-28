Rylan Clark-Neal explains why he is taking a break from This Morning The star has said he needs 'time to myself'

This Morning presenter Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed he is taking a break from the hit ITV morning show after three years. In a since deleted tweet, the star told his 1.5 million followers: "Rumours in press why I'm "leaving" or been "axed" from @thismorning. Truth is I need a break. I’ve been working constantly for 5 years and I need time to myself. I’ll still be at Big Bro. I just need to take some time to myself. That’s all. I’ll be back soon xxx"

Following Rylan's tweet, his fans soon inundated him with messages of support: "Ignore them Rylan. Will miss you on this morning and hope to see you back soon as wouldn’t be same without you on it for too long," said one fan. Another one tweeted: "The lengths some people go to just to try and upset someone is actually laughable. You keep doing what you're doing Rylan! I for one am gonna miss you on this morning, but excited to see you on Big Bro! We all love you to bits."

The star, who became a household name when he appeared on The X Factor back in 2012, also received support from members of his This Morning family, with famous Dr Ranj Singh sending him a simple kiss emoji.

It was recently announced that I'm a Celebrity winner Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo is preparing to take over hosting duties from the reality star. Before the Christmas break, the Queen of the Jungle appeared live from a mountain in Verbier, Switzerland as she wished viewers a Happy Christmas and promised to return to screens for her new role in January.

WHEN YOU PIT A NICE LITTLE TWEET UP AND PEOPLE PIPE UP..... I’ll just keep it simple....... I’ve not been sacked from @thismorning just having some time off that’s all. Night pic.twitter.com/EDrrQPEWNV — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) 27 December 2017

"In with the new, out with the old," Rylan said at the time. Rylan had announced he was taking a break from This Morning earlier this month telling hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I've not really said anything but after Christmas I'm going away for a little bit."

Holly seemed emotional replying: "I feel like you're our child who is going off travelling to go and explore new things."

"It's definitely not goodbye but I'm going to be taking a break," Rylan replied.