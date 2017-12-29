Adam Thomas says 'best thing' about Emmerdale is 'leaving' The actor has played Adam Barton for eight years

Adam Thomas doesn't seem so sad after leaving hit soap Emmerdale after eight years. The actor, 29, announced his departure earlier this year and released a statement on the soap's official website which said he had had an "amazing eight years" and that he had "loved every minute of it", but it seems he has had a change of heart.

Responding to a fan's tweet which asked the star what had been his "favourite thing about Emmerdale", Adam was quick to reply: "leaving".

Another fan expressed her sadness at his departure and pointed out that "even in your last week, Emmerdale aren't giving you the air time you deserve", to which the star, who is set to become a dad for the second time next year, replied, "I'm used to it [laughing emojis] but thanks anyway..." He then, however, seemed to pay tribute to the soap by saying: "just to be part of that show is good enough for me."

Adam announced he was leaving the TV show back in June, telling fans: "It was a really tough decision to take to leave, but I felt that now is the time to move on and challenge myself with some new roles. I'd like to thank everyone at Emmerdale for both giving me the opportunity to work as part of such a great team and for giving my character Adam Barton some great storylines too."

Ryan Thomas’ brother joined Emmerdale in 2009 and has been involved in a number of high-profile storylines, including the deaths of his father John and sister Holly, discovering his uncle James was actually his biological dad, his break up with wife Victoria Sugden and his long-standing bromance with gay best friend Aaron Dingle.

Speaking about Adam's departure, series producer Iain MacLeod said: "Everyone will be really gutted to see Adam go! He's a top bloke and a really talented actor. But he's given us a lot of notice, so we've been able to prepare a huge exit story for him. I'm really excited to see it play out on screen - however sad it will be to wave goodbye to such a brilliant character and cast member."