This is how Simon Cowell reacted to Olly Murs' new The Voice UK gig Olly was talking to HELLO! Online at The Voice UK launch on Wednesday

Olly Murs is set to add another string to his bow on Saturday night, when he will make his debut appearance as a judge on the new series of The Voice UK – but according to the 32-year-old, there is one person that "isn’t going to be happy". Olly – who quit his presenting job on The X Factor in 2016 - revealed to press including HELLO! Online just what Simon Cowell had to say about his new gig. Talking on Wednesday at The Voice UK's launch, ahead of its seventh series on Saturday night, Olly revealed: "I haven’t heard from Simon… Like I’ve said before, Simon knows where I am, he’s got my telephone number, he knows how to reach me so if he wants to call me we can have a chat but he probably won’t, sorry!"

The You Don't Know Love singer confirmed that they have since touched base, adding: But you know, I saw Simon at the ITV gala recently and [he said] 'Oh Olly good to see you, yes!’ and that was it so I was like, 'Okay, cool.' But he’s going to watch the show, hello?! He ain’t going to be happy!'"

STORY: First look at Olly Murs as The Voice judge

Olly Murs revealed what Simon Cowell said about his new gig on The Voice UK

Olly was joined at The Ham Yard Hotel in London by fellow coaches, will.i.am, Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson – and it sounds like he is in his element. He said: "When The Voice came calling it was just, ‘Yeah I want to do this,’ because I think it’s an incredible show and I knew being amongst these amazing coaches not only would I learn loads, I’ll grow as a character and I also want to help people and that’s the most amazing thing."

Olly will be joining The Voice UK judging panel on Sunday

It was announced in October that Olly would be replacing Gavin Rossdale on the hit talent show. Speaking about his new venture at the time, Olly revealed: "I'm absolutely buzzing about being a coach on The Voice UK and can't wait to sit in the big red chair alongside will, Jennifer and Tom. I'm excited to mentor new artists and without doubt, I'm in it to WIN!" Olly first found fame as a contestant on The X Factor in 2009. He finished runner-up and went on to release four UK No.1 albums and four No.1 singles.