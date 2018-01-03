Holly Willoughby shares exciting news: 'It's been worth the wait' The TV presenter is currently soaking up the sun in the Caribbean with her family

There's only one thing that will make Holly Willoughby's idyllic beach break that bit easier for her – although the weather conditions couldn't be more different! Ahead of the much-anticipated return of Dancing on Ice on Sunday, the TV presenter took to her Instagram account to share a series of the show's promo images, which she captioned: "It's been worth the wait…See you on Sunday 6pm @itv xx." The photos included one of Holly, with her co-host Phillip Schofield, professional ice skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, newcomer Ashley Banjo and returning judge Jason Gardiner.

Dancing on Ice: Take a look at the celebrity couples

Holly Willoughby shared her excitement with fans ahead of the show

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are back together presenting Dancing On Ice on Sunday

Followers were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "One of my favourite shows! Shame I can't skate like a pro." Another said: "Love, love, the TV ad," while a third added: "I can't wait for this to come back, I'm so excited!" Phillip also shared the image on his Instagram account, which he simply captioned: "Dancing on Ice, Sunday 6pm."

And it isn't just Holly who is getting ready for the show's return. The mum-of-three revealed that her three young children were now "old enough to come and watch". She said: "What is really nice is I have found a new appreciation for this kind of show (which I love) since having the kids. It is exactly the type of show we sit and watch as a family. We love Strictly, The X Factor and we love sitting there watching those big family event TV moments. It is nice my children are now old enough to come and watch and enjoy DOI!"

Holly and Phil first presented the show together in 2006

On Sunday, a total of 12 celebrities will be taking to the ice with their professional partners: Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Waring, soap star Brooke Vincent, Cheryl Baker, Love Island's Kem Cetinay, Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, Max Evans, Jake Quickenden, Alex Beresford, Donna Air, Perri Shakes-Drayton and Coronation Street's Antony Cotton. Monty Panesar was also due to compete, but the former England cricketer had to pull out after sustaining an injury during training. He has been replaced by Fame Academy alum Lemar.