EastEnders' Jacqueline Jossa speaks about 'fresh start' The talented actress is set to leave the BBC One soap later in the month

EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa is looking forward to a 'fresh start' in the New Year. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the doting mother-of-one wrote a heartfelt tribute to her two-year-old daughter Ella, and new beginnings. She wrote: "How can one little pudding be so cute!! I love you baby girl! You deserve the world. She’s all tucked up in bed, and now mummy is watching Gossip Girl (rewatching) and I am still loving it. Can't get enough of my Blair. She is my spirit animal. I hope everyone has had an amazing Christmas and new year. Fresh start."

Jacqueline Jossa paid a heartfelt tribute to her daughter

Jacqueline's post was accompanied by a gorgeous photo of Ella, who was dressed in a pink faux-fur coat, jeans and trainers as she grinned to the camera. Fans were quick to wish Jacqueline luck for the future, with one saying: "Hope you have every success in your life, your little girl is beautiful too!" Another added: "You have achieved so much last year and you will continue to inspire this year too. I'm so proud of you and I will support you no matter what. Keep shining."

STORY: Jacqueline Jossa shares behind-the-scenes photo from Lauren and Abi's fall

Jaqueline is currently involved in one of EastEnders' most dramatic storylines, which saw her character Lauren Branning and her sister Abi (Lorna Fitzgerald) plummet from the roof of the Queen Vic on Christmas Day. And while it transpires that Lauren survived the fall, her sister Abi wasn't so lucky. The youngest Branning is currently in hospital on a life-support machine, and her dad Max is preventing doctors from turning it off after getting a court order. While viewers know that Lauren and Abi will both be leaving the soap, there are plenty more twists and turns to come before their eventual exit.

Jacqueline and Lorna Fitzgerald were reunited with EastEnders co-star Jo Joyner during the Christmas episodes

It was confirmed back in September that Lauren and Abi would be leaving EastEnders as part of a big shake-up by the show's Executive Consultant, John Yorke. Jacqueline later spoke out about leaving, admitting that while it was "sad", she was looking forward to spending more time with her daughter. She told Radio Times: "I'm really looking forward to spending more time with Ella. I do feel I've missed stuff these past two years."