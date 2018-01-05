Is Helena Bonham Carter taking on the role of Princess Margaret in The Crown season 3? It's already been confirmed that Olivia Colman will play Queen Elizabeth II

Helena Bonham Carter is favourite to play Princess Margaret in the next two seasons of Netflix drama The Crown, reports the Evening Standard. The British actress is "all but confirmed" to replace Vanessa Kirby in the star-studded cast when it returns for the third series. It was announced last year that Broadchurch star Olivia Colman would be stepping into Claire Foy's shoes to play the Queen.

Helena Bonham Carter is tipped to play Princess Margaret in The Crown

The Crown: Olivia Colman to replace Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II

Although Helena's casting has not been officially confirmed, this would not be the first time the 51-year-old Harry Potter actress has starred in a royal drama. In 2010, the acclaimed star appeared as the Queen's mother in the 2010 Oscar-winning film The King's Speech. She has also previously played two queens of England: Lady Jane Grey in the 1986 film Lady Jane, and Anne Boleyn in the 2003 ITV series Henry VIII.

Show creator Peter Morgan has always said it was his intention to replace key cast members as the show progressed, to better portray main characters as they age. "What's so beautiful about Claire is her youth," he told Variety, ahead of the season one premiere when speaking about his decision to recast roles. "You can't ask someone to act middle-aged. Someone has to bring their own fatigue to it. The feelings we all have as 50-year-olds are different from the feelings that we all have as 30-year-olds. That informs everything we do." The Crown has been one of Netflix's most expensive original productions, with the first series costing a reported £81million.