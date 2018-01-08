Mariah Carey accidentally stole Meryl Streep's seat at the Golden Globes! See the funny exchange on Twitter…

Mariah Carey had a mix-up at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, when she inadvertently stole the seat belonging to Hollywood queen, Meryl Streep. Mariah admitted to her funny faux pas on Twitter after the ceremony, revealing that she was mingling during a commercial break when she got distracted on her way back to her table, and ended up sitting down next to Steven Spielberg. What she didn't know was that the seat was already taken. Mariah tweeted: "Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break… took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg. Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat… (me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! (MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time!"

Mariah's fans were quick to respond to the anecdote, with one writing: "2 legendary iconic queens of their profession, 2 of the most successful females in showbiz and I'm here for it!" Another remarked: "Meryl was probably thrilled to find Mariah in her seat!"

Mariah Carey shared her exchange with Meryl Streep with fans on Twitter

Meryl, 68, attended the Golden Globes on Sunday to present the trophy for Best Original Score, which was awarded to The Greatest Showman's This Is Me. Both she and Mariah were among the stars who opted to dress in black in a show of solidarity with the Time's Up movement, standing in solidarity with victims of sexual assault and harassment. Angelina Jolie showcased a feather-trimmed black tulle gown, arriving arm-in-arm with her teenage son Pax, who wore a Time's Up pin. Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Salma Hayek and Eva Longoria also adhered to the unofficial dress code, while The Crown stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith donned matching black tuxedos.