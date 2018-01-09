Fans delighted at Hugh Grant's BAFTA nod for Paddington 2 This is Hugh Grant's third ever BAFTA nomination

Hugh Grant has received a surprise Best Supporting Actor nomination at the upcoming BAFTA awards for his role in Paddington 2, in which he plays the antagonist, a has-been actor who dons several different disguises for his nefarious plot. Fans were delighted to see that the Notting Hill actor has been recognised for the role, with one writing: "I did let out a small whispered 'yaaaaas' at one of the performances of the year - Hugh Grant in Paddington 2 - becoming BAFTA NOMINATED", while another added: "I really hope Hugh Grant gets the BAFTA for Paddington 2. Not a sentence I ever thought I'd write."

Hugh plays actor Pheonix Buchanan in Paddington 2

Others were disappointed that Armie Hamer wasn't recognised for his role in Call Me By Your Name, with one writing: "Hugh Grant being nominated over Armie Hammer or Michael Stuhlbarg is insane," while another wrote: "Am gutted @BAFTA have missed off an incredible performance by Armie Hammer In Call Me By Your Name instead Hugh Grant... I mean, really?!" However, Hugh's performance in the film was defended by a large number of cinema-goers, with one person tweeting: "People complaining about Hugh Grant getting a BAFTA nomination over Armie Hammer really need to see Paddington 2. It is possible to give a great acting performance in comedy."

Hugh and his partner Anna at the Golden Globes

Hugh has previously won the BAFTA for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Four Weddings and a Funeral, and was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Florence Foster Jenkins. The father-of-four recently made a rare appearance at the Golden Globes with his girlfriend, Anna Eberstein, to present the award for Best Foreign Language Film. The BAFTAs will take place on 18 February. The Shape of Water is the most nominated film this year, receiving an incredible 12 nominations in categories including Best Film, Original Screenplay, Best Director and Leading Actress.